LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis presented the program this week to the Laurinburg Rotary Club on behalf of the Laurinburg Hooligans baseball team.

In his remarks, Mayor Willis explained that the Laurinburg Hooligans play in the Old North State League, which has 24 teams participating this summer. The league is a “wood bat” league which only allows wood bats to be used. The teams are made up of college players from across the country.

The team recently signed a 10-year lease on Legion Park and the league recently committed to erecting a $10,000 modern scoreboard for the team. The hooligans will play a 15-game home schedule.

The team is looking for local families to host players during the summer season.

Individual and group tickets are available for purchase. For more information, contact Mayor Jim Willis or team manager Billy Norris Jr.