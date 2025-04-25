LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University announced via social media Friday that it would cease operations at the conclusion of the Spring 2025 semester.

“It is with deep regret that we announce that St. Andrews University, a branch campus of Webber International University, will cease operations at the conclusion of the Spring 2025 semester,” the post read. “The final day of campus operations is scheduled for May 5, 2025, unless otherwise needed to support a smooth and compassionate transition.”

The post said the decision comes by way of the board of trustees, following an “extensive financial analysis, strategic review and exhaustive recovery efforts.”

“We are conveying this news with a shared commitment to transparency, support, and integrity,” the statement continued.

The School said transition plans are underway to ensure continuity for students and support for faculty and staff:

• Teach-out agreements are being established with accredited institutions to allow students to complete their degrees.

• Advising and transfer assistance will be available to all currently enrolled students.

• Faculty and staff will receive personalized transition guidance, including employment resources and benefit counseling.

• Institutional records, archives, and cultural assets — including those housed in the Scottish Heritage Center — will be preserved.

Nelson Marquez, President and CEO for Webber International University, said the school explored “every viable path forward.”

“But the persistent financial and enrollment challenges facing St. Andrews could no longer be mitigated through internal solutions alone,” Marquez said. “This was a deeply painful but necessary decision.”

SAU stated that further communications will be shared in the days ahead. Community members were encouraged to visit www.sa.edu/closure for the most up-to-date information.

In an email addressed to SAU students, faculty and staff at 12:14 p.m. on Friday, St. Andrews University President Tarun Malik wrote a statement which read in part:

“For years, we have worked tirelessly to balance affordability, exceptional student experience, and high-quality education. That commitment has guided our efforts, even as we faced growing financial and enrollment pressures. Despite the unwavering dedication of our faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters — and after pursuing every viable option — it has become clear that we can no longer sustain the operations of the Laurinburg campus.

“I recognize the pain and uncertainty this decision brings to our community. We are working closely with our partners to ensure that students receive the support and guidance they need to complete their educational goals through teach-out agreements or structured transfer opportunities. Faculty and staff will be provided with transition resources, employment assistance, and benefit-related guidance.

“Though this chapter in the life of St. Andrews is coming to an end, the values we’ve upheld — inclusion, intellectual pursuit, service, and resilience — remain alive in each of you. We are developing plans to honor our legacy, preserve institutional records and cultural assets, and support our community throughout this period.”