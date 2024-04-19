LAURINBURG — A portion of U.S. 74 Eastbound in Scotland County will remain closed through April 26 for “cleanup, structural and pavement repair” as the North Carolina Department of Transportation continues to assess damages caused by a massive vehicle fire said to have involved a tractor-trailer carrying a boat.

NCDOT on Thursday closed U.S. 74 East at Exit 185 and implemented a detour around the site of the accident. The detour takes travelers on U.S. 501. South to John’s Station where they will make a left at the Stewartsville Fire Department. Travelers were then to travel on Old Maxton Road to Patterson Road back to U.S. 74 Business and then back on to U.S. 74 at Exit 187. There are detour signs to follow.

Highland Road was also closed during that time from US-74 Business to Harry Malloy Road.

Jonathan Rand, a spokesperson for NCDOT, said most damages from the incident is to the asphalt. The department posted photographs of an entire boat torched in the flame.

According to the City of Laurinburg Fire Department, three other fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire that created a plume of smoke seen for miles.

“We would like to thank every Scotland County Fire Department, Robeson and Marlboro for the assistance today working a very tragic Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 74 … Prayers for all families involved today, as well as for the first responders working this tragic accident,” said Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen in a Facebook post.

Travelers can stay updated on traffic changes on U.S. 74 by visiting drivenc.gov.