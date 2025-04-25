Pictured is Latham Pools’ Rockingham facility, where the pools are made and distributed throughout the United States.

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has secured over $80,000 in customized training funds for Latham Pools to offset a more than $3 million investment made recently by the company to increase its efficiency in manufacturing fiberglass swimming pools.

“Right now, our facility in Rockingham is the second largest provider of pools in the United States,” said Plant Manager Gil Aponte. “Our goal, of course, is to become number one.”

To work toward achieving that lofty goal, Latham Pools recently invested in a Cure room to expedite pools being ready for transport, as well as redesigned and expanded its parking lot to increase the company’s ability to move finished pools more efficiently for quicker delivery. The parking lot change also addressed safety concerns at the plant.

“Safety is definitely a top priority at our site, as well as having a positive work culture,” said Aponte.

Latham has demonstrated its commitment to a positive work environment by teaming with Richmond Community College to already put the majority of its workforce through team building and leadership training. Part of the company’s recent capital improvement project also included the installation of a Thermal Oxidizer (RTO), which can destroy the fumes from chemicals used in production and improved air quality at the plant.

“Latham Pools has been a tremendous partner of Richmond Community College, and we’re excited to play a role in helping the company continue to grow and improve,” said Richmond Community College President Brent Barbee. “Employees at the site have taken advantage of a number of our classes and programs throughout the years, and we were happy to be able to assist them in getting state funding to offset their cost for future training, as well.”

Along with Leadership and Safety training, the NC Edge funds secured by Richmond Community College for Latham will cover the costs for computer skills training, lean manufacturing training and project management skills.

The Customized Training Program at RichmondCC provides education, training and support services for new, expanding and existing business and industry. It is funded by state money budgeted through the N.C. Community College System for such training and education.

So far in 2025, RichmondCC has secured around $200,000 in state incentive funds and is actively training at companies throughout Richmond and Scotland counties. For more information about industry training or NC Edge incentives, contact Director of Customized Training Leighton Bell at (910) 410-1775 or lwbell@richmondcc.edu.