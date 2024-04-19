LAURINBURG — Kendra Pegues, the lead school counselor at Scotland High School, was asked to speak to the Order of Calanthe Perry Court 631 ladies at their March monthly meeting but left the group with a generous gift.

The ladies wanted to know how they could support SHS. Pegues spoke with them about sponsorship for senior cap and gown and other senior upcoming activities. At the April meeting Wednesday, the ladies presented Pegues with a check for $1,000 to be used for seniors experiencing financial hardship in purchasing senior caps and gowns.

Pegues thanked the group.

“What a blessing for them to be a blessing to students in need,” Pegues said.