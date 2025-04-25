PEMBROKE — It’s been nearly 20 years since Army 1Lt. Joshua Deese gave his life in Iraq, but to those who knew him — his family, friends and fellow cadets from the Army ROTC program at his alma mater, The University of North Carolina Pembroke — his presence is still felt every day.

On Saturday, May 3, the community will lace up their shoes for the 1LT Joshua Deese Memorial 5K Run/Walk to honor the young man who inspired so many with his courage, kindness and unwavering sense of duty.

Deese’s mother, Rogena, was deeply moved when she heard the ROTC program at UNCP was organizing an event.

“It made me feel happy that they had not forgotten about him,” Rogena Deese said. “Josh had a zest for life, and I’m sure it would make him happy that the present ROTC cadets would want to know about him and what he gave his life for.”

A Rowland native and 2003 graduate of UNCP, Josh Deese was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was on his second deployment during Operation Iraqi Freedom in northern Iraq when a roadside bomb exploded near his vehicle. Deese was killed, along with fellow soldier Sgt. Jonathan Lootens. Deese was 25. He is the only UNCP ROTC cadet known to have made the ultimate sacrifice in combat.

Though 19 years have passed since his death, Dexter Clark, Josh’s uncle, still grows emotional when he speaks of the nephew he loved like a son.

“I never had a son of my own,” Clark said. “Josh was the closest to having a son. So, when he passed, it was devastating,” he said, choking back tears.

Following his decorated military career, Clark returned to Robeson County as a JROTC instructor at South Robeson High. Deese was one of his students. His uncle served as a significant source of inspiration for him.

“Josh was one of our leaders,” Clark said. “He was one of the commanders of the drill team, and he was also involved with the Raider Team. During summer camp at Fort Jackson (SC), is where I began to see his leadership potential.”

Rogena said her son loved “calling cadence,” in which he would lead a unit in a traditional call-and-response chant while marching or running.

“The discipline he received from JROTC and the opportunities it came with — that’s what caught his eye,” Rogena said. “He had a goal he set for himself, and he accomplished it. He loved the military. He would have retired from the military. It was his calling.”

Deese was dedicated to his military career. He was stationed in Hawaii and was in line for a promotion to captain at the time of his passing. As the executive officer of his unit, Deese wasn’t required to go out on patrols — but that night, he did.

“Not because he had to, but because that’s who he was,” his mother said. “His mantra was simple: never ask your men to do something you wouldn’t do yourself.”

That kind of leadership — quiet, humble and courageous — earned him the respect of those who served beside him. He led not just with rank but with heart.

Deese’s compassion for others is a trait Ryan Bullard said he will always honor and remember. Bullard were close friends growing, later were fraternity (Phi Sigma Nu) brothers at UNCP and eventually became like family.

“Josh always put family first. He came from a grounded, centered household,” Bullard said. “I was older, but he was mature beyond his years. He was an old soul. He knew early on what he wanted to do with his life and set out to accomplish it.”

UNC Pembroke and the community will come together to remember Deese on Saturday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. The 5K run begins at 8:45 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 for students and UNCP employees and $30 for the public. Proceeds will support future leaders of the UNCP ROTC program.

“This is a great thing,” Bullard said of the memorial run. “It helps keep his memory alive. I think it is special that his alma mater is still honoring him. He deserves it.”