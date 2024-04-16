Optimist results from April 13
Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Miyako Japanese Cuisine played Highland Primary Care.
Jade Builders played Locklear & Sons Lawncare.
Sheriff’s Office played Lucas Farms & Land Clearing.
Sheriff’s Office played Johnson Brothers Construction.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
AYM Crossfit def. Lucas Sales & Service 11-0.
AYN Crossfit def. TSB Music Services 10-2.
Edward Jones def. Harley’s Tuxedo 8-7.
McCarter Electric def. General McArthur’s 9-2.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Tricoast Mechanical def. Weknd Warrior 8-3.
Doug’s Tire def. Tricoast Insulation 8-5.
McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Pizza Inn 3-1.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play.
Realty World 8U Softball
Quality Oil def. Hayes Forest Products 6-0.
Weichert Realty tied Sheriff’s Office 3-3.
Sheriff’s Office def. State Farm Insurance 10-2.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
Jade Builders def. First Bank.
Scotland Healthcare def. Knights of Columbus.
Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Gibson Oil def. KFC 12-1.
Planet Fitness def. Gibson Oil 9-5.
Optimist results from April 15
Railroad Bar & Grill 6u Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Sheriff’s Office played Locklear & Sons Lawncare.
Highland Primary Care played Jade Builders.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Lucas Sales & Service tied TSB Music Service 9-9.
Leading hitters: Grayson, Jude and Tyrell.
Edward Jones def. Harley Tuxedo 16-9.
Leading hitters: Buie, Hunter and Wesley Clark.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Tricoast Mechanical def. Weknd Warrior 17-7.
Leading hitters: Tricoast — Knox Liles; Weknd — Wyatt Butler.
Tricoast Insulation def. Doug’s Tire 5-3.
Leading Hitters: Tricoast — Hunter Wagner; Doug’s — Kolton Mack.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play.
Realty World 8U Softball
Did not play.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Planet Fitness def. KFC 7-1.
Leading hitters: Planet Fitness — Caylee Strickland; KFC — Abigail Locklear.
Gibson Oil def. KFC 10-5.
Leading hitters: Gibson Oil — Aubree Chavis; KFC — Abigail Locklear.