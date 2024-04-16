Optimist results from April 13

Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Miyako Japanese Cuisine played Highland Primary Care.

Jade Builders played Locklear & Sons Lawncare.

Sheriff’s Office played Lucas Farms & Land Clearing.

Sheriff’s Office played Johnson Brothers Construction.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

AYM Crossfit def. Lucas Sales & Service 11-0.

AYN Crossfit def. TSB Music Services 10-2.

Edward Jones def. Harley’s Tuxedo 8-7.

McCarter Electric def. General McArthur’s 9-2.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tricoast Mechanical def. Weknd Warrior 8-3.

Doug’s Tire def. Tricoast Insulation 8-5.

McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Pizza Inn 3-1.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play.

Realty World 8U Softball

Quality Oil def. Hayes Forest Products 6-0.

Weichert Realty tied Sheriff’s Office 3-3.

Sheriff’s Office def. State Farm Insurance 10-2.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

Jade Builders def. First Bank.

Scotland Healthcare def. Knights of Columbus.

Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Gibson Oil def. KFC 12-1.

Planet Fitness def. Gibson Oil 9-5.

Optimist results from April 15

Railroad Bar & Grill 6u Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Sheriff’s Office played Locklear & Sons Lawncare.

Highland Primary Care played Jade Builders.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Lucas Sales & Service tied TSB Music Service 9-9.

Leading hitters: Grayson, Jude and Tyrell.

Edward Jones def. Harley Tuxedo 16-9.

Leading hitters: Buie, Hunter and Wesley Clark.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tricoast Mechanical def. Weknd Warrior 17-7.

Leading hitters: Tricoast — Knox Liles; Weknd — Wyatt Butler.

Tricoast Insulation def. Doug’s Tire 5-3.

Leading Hitters: Tricoast — Hunter Wagner; Doug’s — Kolton Mack.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play.

Realty World 8U Softball

Did not play.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Planet Fitness def. KFC 7-1.

Leading hitters: Planet Fitness — Caylee Strickland; KFC — Abigail Locklear.

Gibson Oil def. KFC 10-5.

Leading hitters: Gibson Oil — Aubree Chavis; KFC — Abigail Locklear.