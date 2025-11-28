LAURINBURG —We’re just four days away from the start of the Fighting Scots basketball season. In his first season as Scotland’s varsity boys basketball coach, Jarvis Cobb aims to rebuild a program that has gone 15-34 over the last two years.

Bringing over a tough, disciplined and fast-paced brand of basketball to the hardwood, Cobb is prepared for any challenges this season presents.

“This will be their first time with me as head coach, and we’re going to be athletic, fast and make the opposing team uncomfortable,” Cobb said. “We want to score in transition and do things the right way.”

With star-studded players Dajuan Gibson and Quatavius Everette graduating and Jerrison Dixon departing, the role now shifts to a new core. Maddox McNickle, Nasiah McLean, Nazire Campbell, Carter Williams, Tomek McFadden and Javeer Pasley, along with others moving up to varsity, will be tasked with bringing a new brand of basketball to Scotland County.

“Once we get everybody settled in, we’re going to be scary,” sophomore guard Maddox McMickle said. “We expect to win the conference with the new brand of basketball we’re implementing. It is a brotherhood, which is something you love to not only hear but also to be a part of.”

“Our phrase is ‘do what we do,’ which means fighting, being resilient and playing until that buzzer sounds. Every team I have coached has been resilient, no matter what happens around us. Whenever we meet adversity, we will pick each other up,” Cobb said.

Scotland will open their season opener at home versus St. Paul’s on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

