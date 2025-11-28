PEMBROKE — The life and legacy of Charlotte Othela Posey Teague, a devoted educator and member of the Rockfish community near Raeford, N.C., will live on for generations thanks to a remarkable gift from her son, Dwain Teague.

Through a planned gift valued at an estimated $985,000, Dwain is establishing the Charlotte Posey Teague Endowed Scholarship in memory of his mother. The scholarship will support education students from Hoke County and the Sandhills region—future teachers who, like Charlotte, feel called to change lives through learning.

For Dwain, the gift is an act of love and a way to ensure his mother’s passion for teaching lives on.

“My mom was so proud of her farming roots and her calling as a teacher,” Teague said. “She inspired me with her tenacity, love for learning and commitment to students. If future students from the Sandhills can achieve their dream of becoming teachers because of this scholarship, then I feel I’ve done right by her.”

After beginning her studies at East Carolina College, Charlotte Teague paused her education to raise her family as a military wife. Years later, while living in Danville, Virginia, she returned to school at Stratford College to finish her degree. She graduated just three weeks before Dwain was born.

“She was juggling family life, raising my brother, expecting me and still typing assignments on typewriters in the early 1970s,” Dwain recalled. “That story has always inspired me. It shows her determination and her love for teaching.”

Charlotte went on to teach primarily sixth grade, a role she embraced with patience and joy. She instilled in her students and her children a love for reading, discipline in their studies and the belief that education could open doors.

“Thanks to the Charlotte Posey Teague Endowed Scholarship, more education students will have the opportunity to pursue their calling to teach and carry forward a legacy of service and learning,” said Dr. Tracy Mulvaney, dean of the School of Education. “Mr. Teague’s extraordinary generosity will transform lives by removing financial barriers for future educators.”

Dwain’s heartfelt gift is a powerful example of how planned giving can both honor loved ones and uplift future generations.

“Dwain’s generosity shows that planned giving isn’t only for later in life — it’s a way to make an impact at any age,” said Anita Stallings, vice chancellor for Advancement. “By taking these steps now, he is ensuring his mother’s legacy will inspire and support future teachers, while showing others that meaningful giving can begin today.”

Dwain, who has spent 25 years working in higher education fundraising, said being on the donor side of philanthropy was a humbling experience. He structured his gift through retirement accounts, life insurance policies and real estate, ensuring that half of his estate will one day benefit UNC Pembroke’s School of Education. The other half will honor his father’s memory at Wake Forest University.

He credits BreAnna Branch, assistant vice chancellor of Advancement, with helping him bring the vision to life.

“BreAnna was wonderful guiding me through the process,” Dwain said. “I’ve worked in fundraising for years, but this was different. It was personal. She gave me the details I needed and helped me think through how a planned gift could make the biggest impact.”

Dwain hopes his experience will encourage others to consider including UNCP in their estate plans.

“Planned giving is something anyone can consider,” he said. “It doesn’t require having a large amount of money today. By including the university in your estate plans, you can make a meaningful difference.”

For Dwain, the gift is not about recognition. It is about honoring his mother’s devotion to teaching and her deep roots in the Sandhills.

“She was a wonderful lady,” he said. “I’m just glad I can do this in her honor and know that her legacy will continue to inspire and support future teachers.”

For more information about planned giving opportunities at UNC Pembroke, contact Advancement at 910.521.6184, or visit uncp.edu/advancement.