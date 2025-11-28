LAURINBURG — Human remains recently discovered have been identified as those of Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald, a Bladen County man who vanished in 2021, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The discovery confirms what investigators had already begun treating as a homicide case and comes months after three Scotland County residents were arrested and charged in connection with McDonald’s death.

According to Lt. E. Haywood, the lead investigator for the sheriff’s office, portions of what appeared to be human remains were recovered in a rural area in November. Haywood and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) Special Agents C. Tyner, M. Tart and L. Bennett searched the area alongside deputies, SBI K9 Handler SA Denman and K9 Sheri, and other support personnel. Over two days, investigators collected several items of evidentiary value, including human bone fragments.

Medical examiners later confirmed the remains were human, and forensic testing at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh determined they belonged to McDonald.

McDonald, who left his Clarkton home on March 25, 2021, and traveled to Laurinburg, had not been seen or heard from since. After years of stalled leads, detectives from the sheriff’s office and NCSBI agents reopened the case in May 2024. Newly developed information shifted the investigation from a missing-person case to a homicide inquiry. The Scotland County District Attorney’s Office joined the joint task force and provided what investigators described as critical support.

On July 19, 2024, authorities obtained arrest warrants for three suspects:

— Michael Anthony “Blu” Bethea Jr., 32 — First-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, concealment of death

— Shelena Lynn Clark, 37 — First-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, concealment of death

— LaKeithan “Joe” JuJuan Tyson, 25 — First-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, concealment of death

All three remain held at the Scotland County Detention Center awaiting court dates.

Lt. Haywood said the November recovery would not have been possible without the assistance of numerous partners, including additional law enforcement agencies, search-and-rescue teams, canine units, dive teams, Laurinburg Public Works and Fire Department crews, local fire departments, volunteers and Scotland County Emergency Services. Investigators also thanked the community member who reported the discovery of the bones, as well as McDonald’s family, who “never stopped pursuing justice.”

The case remains active, and officials say more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lieutenant E. Haywood at 910-276-3385, the NCSBI at 800-334-3000, or the Scotland County CrimeStoppers at 910-266-8146 ([email protected]) .