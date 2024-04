LAUREL HILL — Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are ruling the death of two individuals over the weekend a murder-suicide.

According to the SCSO, deputies responded to McEachin Road in Laurel Hill in reference to two unresponsive individuals, who were later identified as 82-year-old James Roy Larkin and 71-year-old Ann Baker Larkin.

Upon arrival, the deputies found both Larkins deceased and an investigation determined the incident was a murder-suicide.