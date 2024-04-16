WHITEVILLE — The Christ the Cornerstone Academy Defenders softball team came away with a 6-3 road win against the Columbus Christian Academy Pacers on Monday.

The Lady Defenders were led by freshmen Annie Jones and Lexi Hunt, each going 2-for-3, along with one walk.

In the circle was sophomore Taylor Richburg, who had nine strikeouts and three walks.

The Lady Defenders, coached by Stacey Walker and Amy Miller, are 2-1 in conference play and will take the field again on April 23 against Marlboro Academy.