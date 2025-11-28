Rep. Garland Pierce recently convened two standing-room-only Town Halls to explore solutions and hear directly from the community.

LAURINBURG — With youth violence on the rise in Scotland and Hoke counties, Rep. Garland Pierce recently convened two standing-room-only Town Halls to explore solutions and hear directly from the community.

Between 80 and 100 residents attended the events, which featured panelists from Raleigh and a broad representation of local organizations, including both sheriff’s offices, school superintendents, pastors, Stop the Violence Scotland County, the Hoke County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, the Old North State Medical Society, and numerous members of the public.

Panelists from Raleigh included William Lassiter, deputy secretary of the state Juvenile Justice Division (above, left); Caroline Farmer, executive director of the Governor’s Crime Commission; Siarra Scott, co-chair of the Governor’s Gang Task Force; and Community Programs Consultant Lance Britt (all pictured below).

Each panelist addressed different aspects of youth violence. Lassiter discussed parental accountability and the state’s current campaign to promote safer firearm storage, NC SAFE (Secure All Firearms Effectively). More information on the campaign is available at ncsafe.org. Farmer highlighted grants and funding opportunities available for local organizations, while Scott spoke about the links between youth violence and gang membership, including a state-sponsored questionnaire to assess potential gang involvement.

Representative Pierce came away with several potential goals and action items based on the discussions and public comments:

— Creation of a Scotland County Juvenile Officer position (Hoke currently has one; Scotland does not)

— Seeking funding for programs teaching children and teens emotional management and aggression training

— Collaborating with local Re-Entry Councils to address stigma affecting formerly incarcerated youth

— Researching ways to provide a broader selection of enrichment opportunities tailored to students’ goals, interests, and personalities

His office has already begun research into each of these goals.

Several statements from participants underscored the importance of these initiatives. A representative of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that enrichment and community engagement are just as critical as punishment in addressing youth violence. One participant from Hoke cited an African proverb: “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.”

Mayor Archie Herring of Gibson expressed support for fast-tracking executions of death row inmates to free up resources. Lassiter, while acknowledging Herring’s position, responded with a phrase he often uses: “I’d rather put more investment in the high chair than the electric chair.”

Superintendent Kenneth Spells attended the Raeford event and discussed Hoke County Schools’ Career and Technical Education programs. Candidate for Congress Richard Ojeda praised Hoke County’s efforts to reduce crime rates since COVID. Dr. Zenobia Edwards of the Old North State Medical Society highlighted the ongoing “Let’s Talk” campaign in Hoke, Scotland and Robeson counties.

Several parents and community members noted that the events were scheduled during the workday and suggested future meetings take place after school so students and parents could attend. Rep. Pierce emphasized that these cannot be the only meetings addressing youth violence; his office plans to continue these conversations and events regularly. Those interested in staying informed can sign up for his newsletter.

The meetings were widely regarded as positive, and many participants expressed gratitude that these discussions are beginning.