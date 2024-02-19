LAURINBURG — St. Andrews equestrian’s western team came away with the Western Regional title at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center over the weekend.

St. Andrews won the region with 242 points and were 41 ahead of second-place Clemson.

“I am very proud of the team,” St. Andrews coach Carla Wennberg said. “They worked hard to take home the high point team.”

Individual finishes for St. Andrews include Savanna Harrison and Lindsay Walters in first and Bridgett Marin in third in Rookie B; Savannah Hutto and Annabelle Gandert in first, Martha Ann Robinson and Gabrielle Wall in second and Stormie Swinburne in third in Level 1 Horsemanship; Raelynn Keefer in first and Lily Roman in second in Level 2 Horsemanship; Martine Hole in first and Roman in fifth in Ranch Riding; Jerica Bozio in first and Hole in third in Open Horsemanship; Savannah Pressley in second in Walk Trot and Noel Pickle in third in Reining.

Baseball takes weekend series against Union

The St. Andrews Knights baseball team won two of three games against the Union Bulldogs this past weekend at Clark Field in Laurinburg.

St. Andrews (7-3, 2-1 Appalachian Athletic Conference) lost 7-3 in Game One on Friday but won 3-1 in Game Two, which followed; stats for those contests are unavailable.

In Game Three on Saturday, the Knights eked out a 7-6 win.

Sebastian Flores scored an unearned run in the first inning for Union (5-5, 1-2 AAC) before St. Andrews’ Kade Poteet-Herrera hit a two-run homer in the second. Adrian Ojea and Hamby were plated in the fourth to give the Knights a 4-1 lead, and runs by Bryson Bebber, Chance Blum and Cesar Morillo in the fifth made it 7-1. In the eighth, Flores rounded the bases, and Luke Pell found home on a wild pitch for two more Union runs; Sammy Serrano, Nathan Aldaz and Aaron Barrera brought in another trio of runs in the ninth with just one out and the bases loaded after Barrera’s run. Still, Jarrod Seibel struck out and Jafari Williams fouled out as the Knights held on.

Poteet-Herrera recorded three hits and two RBI for the Knights; Hamby also had two RBI and Ojea, Blum and Bebber had two hits each. Josh Hill (1-0) earned the win for St. Andrews, going for 6 1/3 innings and giving up two hits and a run with two walks and five strikeouts.

Pell finished with two hits and Flores, Barrera, Nathan McCabe and Mason Kelley had an RBI each for Union. Christian McCollough (0-1) was the losing pitcher.

Softball swept in doubleheader against West Virginia Tech

The St. Andrews Knights softball team lost both games of a home doubleheader against the West Virginia Tech Golden Bear Saturday; St. Andrews lost Game One 6-2 and Game Two 6-4 in eight innings.

Stats for both games are unavailable.

The Lady Knights dropped to 0-8 with the losses; The Golden Bear improved to 3-2.