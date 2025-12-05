New Laurinburg-Maxton Airport terminal in works

Shown is a rendering of the new terminal to be constructed at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport.

Local and state leaders turn the first shovels of dirt to mark the start of Laurinburg-Maxton Airport’s new terminal project

MAXTON — History and a long-held “what if” came together in a field of turned earth this week as local and state leaders broke ground on a new $5.2 million airport terminal at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport — a project years in the making and poised to reshape one of the region’s most historic sites.

The 8,200-square-foot terminal marks a major step forward for the airport, which has been planning the project for roughly six years. Airport Executive Director Seth Hatchell said the new building reflects a full partnership at every level of government, funded with $1 million from the FAA through bipartisan infrastructure dollars, $1.125 million from the NCDOT Division of Aviation, $1.2 million in other federal funding and the remaining balance covered locally through the airport authority.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Hatchell said the design will create a striking first impression. The two-story terminal will feature an abundance of glass, a vaulted lobby ceiling and entrances from both the roadway and the airfield. An overlook inside will give visitors a clear view of the runway, taxiway and arriving aircraft. He said the space will be open to the public and offer residents a chance to watch flights and interact with pilots.

A mural planned for the lobby will honor the site’s history as a former Army air base during World War II, pay tribute to the Golden Knights who train there and highlight the airport’s newer aircraft.

“The new terminal is going to be beautiful,” Hatchel said.

The new terminal will also include a conference room about 30% larger than the current one. Hatchell said the airport hopes the upgraded space will become a community meeting spot for city and town councils and other groups.

The existing terminal will not be demolished. Instead, the airport plans to repurpose it to provide needed office space for several on-site businesses.

“We have a couple of businesses on the airport here that need office space, so we said, ‘Why would we tear down something when we can repurpose it and give it for other businesses to grow,’” Hatchel said.

Hatchell said planning for a replacement terminal began soon after he joined the airport in 2019.

“This has very much been six years in the making,” he said, adding that the transformation of the airfield will continue.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, the airport expects to break ground on 18 new T-hangars, two corporate hangars, new perimeter fencing and plans for a runway extension and widening to accommodate larger aircraft are in the works.

Scotland County Economic Development Director Jeffrey McKay said the new terminal reflects the vision and persistence needed to navigate complex FAA regulations and long planning to bring this project into fruition. He said a modern terminal is essential for both attracting new industry and supporting existing businesses, noting that companies arriving by air will feel they’re landing at a top-tier facility.

“We’re not second to anybody,” McKay said.

Sen. Tom McInnis, who said he has supported the project throughout, presented Hatchell and Southeast Airport Authority Chairman Thomas Ammons with a North Carolina flag flown over the State Capitol. McInnis said he has long looked at the airport from the air and asked himself a series of “what ifs,” which ultimately grew into a coordinated push among local and state leaders to expand the facility.

“We took that wheel and brought forth the effort to make this thing shine,” he said, calling the airport one of the most dynamic industrial opportunity sites in the country.

Scotland County Board Chair Bo Frizzell said the progress feels personal. Frizzell, who earned his pilot’s license at Laurinburg-Maxton, said the airport has served as a gateway to the county for decades. Seeing the site evolve, he said, touches him deeply.

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis said the terminal symbolizes the connection between the airport’s legacy and its future. He called the groundbreaking a moment that honors the past while elevating the region’s prospects.

Chairman Ammons said the project builds on decades of work that laid the foundation for the airport’s growth and described the effort as a true team undertaking.

“As we turn these first shovels today, let us remember the legacy beneath our feet and let it stand as a bridge between history and progress — a place where our past is honored and our future takes flight,” Willis said.

Hatchell said he hopes the community returns often — both for meetings and for the simple joy of watching planes come and go.

“I’m glad you came today,” he said. “Because in the next 18 months, this entire vision will look completely different.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected].