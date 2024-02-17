LAURINBURG — Feb. 24 will mark one year since 71-year-old Brenda Covington was reported missing.

The case has run cold and investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are at a standstill without the public’s assistance.

“No one’s called, we haven’t had any leads in a while,” Capt. Randy Dover said. “We’re at a point where we’re just kind of stuck. It’s gone cold.”

Covington was discovered missing on Feb. 23 but was reported missing on Feb. 24, due to the misconception that one must wait 24 hours to report a missing person.

Covington, who suffers from dementia and diabetes, was reportedly last seen near South Johnson Elementary School. Covington is described as a 5 ft., 6 inches African American woman, weighing about 140 pounds.

Covington’s disappearance resulted in the formation of search teams, made up of law enforcement, Search and Rescue teams, canine teams, cadaver dogs and more coming in from all over the state in those pivotal first 24 hours.

“We couldn’t find her and she’s still missing … We’re still willing to go wherever anybody says if they saw something,” Dover said.

Dover said if somebody provides a tip, they will pursue it.

“If anybody can think back or come up with anything they think they might have saw or have seen recently, give us a call. We’re still taking tips, we’re still looking, we still have hope that we’re going to find her,” Dover said.

In cases like this, no detail is too minute for a break in the case.

“The least little thing may break the case open sometimes,” Dover said.

Anyone who wishes to share information while remaining anonymous can do so by calling Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or visit www.scotlandcountycs.com.