Sophomore forward Haydynn Lowery (21) is double-teamed as she looks to make a play for Scotland on Dec. 2, 2025.

LAURINBURG —“We will turn this around,” head coach Roshien McClain said after a tough loss by the Fighting Scots girls basketball team. The Lady Scots had a rough outing in their season opener, falling 53-29 to the St. Pauls Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

“It was a tale of two halves,” McClain said. “We made shots in the first half and were only down nine going into the third quarter. I told them, ‘They have to fight for themselves; you’re on the cusp of it.’”

After the break, St. Pauls took away all the confidence Scotland seemed to gain. The third quarter score reached 43-23, and the fourth quarter didn’t get any better, with the Bulldogs’ largest lead reaching 53-28.

“We will continue to work on the things to be successful. This was just a stepping stone, and we have to trust the process and not get down on ourselves when things don’t go right,” McClain said.

Scotland (0-1) will be on the road versus Fairmont on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

