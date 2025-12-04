LAURINBURG —It’s been three years since the Fighting Scots boys basketball team started the season with a 2-0 record. It’s not often you see a new head coach come in and have players respond the way they have, but under Jarvis Cobb, the Scots are clicking on all cylinders. After their comeback victory on the road versus the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes on Wednesday, we break down what Cobb has done to spark a strong start.

Never Giving Up

After Scotland led the entire first half, Fairmont fought back, building its largest lead of the game, 49-38, with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. Cobb called a timeout and told the team in the huddle, “We’re not leaving here without a victory.” The Scots responded with a 19-8 run to tie the game at 57-57, forcing overtime. In that period, Scotland outscored the Golden Tornadoes 13-6 to seal a 70-63 win.

This wasn’t a one-off performance in the season opener against the St.Pauls Bulldogs. Scotland held the lead the whole way through until late in the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs took a 46-42 advantage in the closing moments. Scotland answered with an 8-1 run down the stretch to come away with the victory, 50-47.

Athleticism

This team is athletic at every position, and football players transitioning over to basketball are a plus. The Scots’ exceptional athleticism has contributed significantly to their 2-0 start.

In this fast-paced offense built on fast-break scoring and pushing the pace, quickness and power are essential. Sophomore guards Nazire Campbell, junior Tomek McFadden and senior Zaymon Gibson, along with sophomore forwards Kam Price, junior Javeer Pasley, junior Collin Hill and senior Shylan Harrell, have thrived in this offense.

Scotland is averaging 60 points per game over the last two weeks. Defensively, it only gets better, with their ability to trap opposing guards and force errant passes, creating turnovers thanks to their ability to roam and disrupt across the board.

Brotherhood

“The guys who don’t play don’t see how important their encouragement plays into the team,” Cobb said. “They play a huge factor in this team coming together.”

Sophomore guard Maddox McMickle said before the season this year’s team was a “brotherhood,” and it has shown on the court and the locker room. On the heels of their comeback victories over St.Pauls and Fairmont, you see a team that respects one another, depends on each other and is learning what it takes to win in close games—which only brings a team together.

