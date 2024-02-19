LAURINBURG — A special Black History Month edition of the Scottish Heritage Center’s monthly lecture series was presented Tuesday at St. Andrews University’s Scottish Heritage Center.

Center director Bill Caudill did a presentation on “The Greatest Story Never Told: The Saga of Rev. James Sinclair”

“James Sinclair is a relatively unknown character in local history, but his story is one of the most intriguing I have ever come across. Was Sinclair a “Jekyll and Hyde” character or was he an early practitioner of social justice? Attendees can make their own judgments after this presentation,” Caudill said.

According to Caudill, “James Sinclair was a Presbyterian minister and native of Scotland who was called to the congregations of Smyrna in Scotland County and Ashpole and Lumberton in Robeson County on the eve of the Civil War.

“His abolitionist stance resulted in his dismissal from these congregations, but in a number of ironic twists he found himself commissioned as an officer in the Confederate Army, being dismissed by the Presbyterian Church; and, following the war, becoming head of the Freedman’s Bureau in southeastern North Carolina; as well as founding the first African American school and church in Lumberton. His life also brought him into contact with the Lumbee bandit-hero Henry Berry Lowrie.”

Another ironic twist was that in the 1st Battle of Bull run in 1861, Sinclair was dubbed “The Fighting Parson” for his bravery and heroics in that battle. Yet in 1862, when New Bern was attacked by Union forces, he was singlehandedly blamed for the loss of the battle and southeastern NC. He was then branded a “coward.” There was even speculation, due to his former abolitionist stance, that he lost the battle on purpose.

Sinclair was also known for some less savory escapades. He was frequently accused of being a purveyor and consumer of liquor which led to charges of debauchery and indecent exposure. In 1866, when a newspaper printed the charges against him, he got into a street fight involving a gun and a cane with the paper’s editor.

“Despite these many notable exploits, his name has been almost erased from local history, and the tombstones of him and his family vandalized and removed,” Caudill said.

The Scottish Heritage Center began hosting a monthly lecture series in September 2023. The next lecture is scheduled March 12 at 7 p.m. The topic will be the Buchanan and Morrison Families and the Morrison Gun Factory of Laurel Hill. Visit sa.edu for more information.