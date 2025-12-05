LAURINBURG — Welcome back, everyone, to Week 14 of the NFL season with Travis Petty Jr. I know I’ve been away for a week, but I’m back with your best fantasy choices for this Sunday as the NFL playoffs approach. As I always say, this is a weekly breakdown for fantasy owners looking to splash throughout the season.

Top three quarterbacks

Bo Nix on the road versus the Las Vegas Raiders

“Come at your own risk” should be labeled across Bo Nix’s chest. He possesses all the tools to become a good NFL quarterback, but he’s often inconsistent early in games. However, when it comes down to the wire, he delivers — which is why the Denver Broncos are the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs. I expect Bo Nix to continue with his clutch performances against the 15th-ranked defense. Nix is a must-start this Sunday.

Matthew Stafford on the road versus the Arizona Cardinals

What a crazy turn of events. Hardly anyone predicted Matthew Stafford would be in the MVP conversation at the beginning of the season, but here we are. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes (32), and last week was the first time he threw a pair of interceptions since Week 3. With the Cardinals’ defense giving up 20-plus points the last three weeks, Stafford is a must-start this Sunday.

Sam Darnold on the road versus the Atlanta Falcons

It’s been a rough year for the Atlanta Falcons’ defense. Last week, Tyrod Taylor completed 19 out of 33 attempts for 172 yards and a touchdown, while adding eight rushes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Two weeks prior, Bryce Young had his best performance of his career against them. Seattle ranks No. 9 in total offense, led by the league’s top receiver, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Sam Darnold under center. Darnold is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three running backs

Travis Etienne Jr. at home versus the Indianapolis Colts

The game of the week is the Jaguars against the Colts for first place in the AFC South. This season, the Jaguars have established themselves as a run-first offense. Expect them to pound the ball on the ground. Etienne Jr. is a must-start this Sunday.

Quinshon Judkins at home versus the Tennessee Titans

Trust Cleveland’s offense, are words you never thought you’d hear — and for good reason. If you’re going to put your faith in any part of the Browns offense, it’s Quinshon Judkins. Since Week 10, he has 16-plus touches, 272 rushing yards and two touchdowns. With an offense still figuring out its quarterback situation, the rushing attack will be relied upon. Judkins is a must-start this Sunday.

James Cook at home versus the Cincinnati Bengals

When taking on the Buffalo Bills, there are two key threats you have to stop to put yourself in a position to win. One of those major keys is slowing down James Cook. Since Week 7, he has rushed for 661 yards and four touchdowns, plus 15 catches for 147 yards. He will continue to see his usage rise due to poor conditions, as running the ball becomes crucial late in the season. Cook is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three wide receivers

Davante Adams on the road versus the Arizona Cardinals

If you’re looking for a touchdown magnet, Davante Adams is a must-have, leading the NFL in touchdowns (14). Since Week 7, he has found the end zone in each game, while totaling 26 receptions for 289 yards and 11 touchdowns. Adams is a must-start this Sunday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the road versus the Atlanta Falcons

After a season-low outing, posting just two receptions for 23 yards. Jaxon Smith should bounce back against the Falcons’ defense that has allowed big games to Tetairoa McMillan and Adonai Mitchell the last couple of weeks. Smith-Njigba is a must-start this Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers at home versus the Indianapolis Colts

After arriving in Jacksonville via trade, Jakobi Meyers has elevated the Jaguars’ passing game and become Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target. Since Week 10, he ranks among the best AFC receivers — tied for fifth in receptions (18), third in yards (245), tied for first in touchdowns (2) and tied for second in first down receptions (13). Meyers is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three tight ends

Tyler Warren on the road versus the Jacksonville Jaguars

Everything is riding on this game for the Indianapolis Colts; another loss this week could put them out of playoff contention. With that being said, Tyler Warren will have to play like he did at the beginning of the season. Over the last five weeks, his performance has declined, with only one touchdown on 25 receptions for 245 yards. Warren is a must-start this Sunday.

Trey McBride at home versus the Los Angeles Rams

Trey McBride makes a strong case that he is the Arizona Cardinals’ top receiving threat; he leads the NFL in receptions (88) and is top-10 in both receiving yards (879) and touchdowns (8). In the last four weeks, he has 403 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions. McBride is a must-start this Sunday.

Brock Bowers at home versus the Denver Broncos

Not much has gone right for the Raiders’ season, except Brock Bowers. Since his return from injury in Week 9, he has recorded 30 receptions for 348 yards and five touchdowns. Bowers is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three defenses

Cleveland Browns at home versus the Tennessee Titans

History is being made as Myles Garrett is on track to break the NFL single-season sack record. Meanwhile, the Titans have allowed the second-highest sack rate in the league and have struggled under rookie quarterback Cam Ward all season. The Browns’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Denver Broncos on the road versus the Las Vegas Raiders

Denver boasts arguably the best defense in the league, excluding the Houston Texans. Denver is on pace to break the NFL single-season sack record and allows only 18.2 points per game, ranking fourth in the league. The Broncos’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home versus the New Orleans Saints

A rematch of Week 8, when Tampa Bay posted five sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown. The Buccaneers have forced the seventh-most turnovers in the NFL (18). Against a New Orleans offense that continues with inconsistent play from the quarterback position, Tampa Bay’s defense is a must-start this Sunday.

