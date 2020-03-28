Check out Champion Media’s virtual basketball tournament between the top 16 men’s college basketball teams, based on the CBS Sports sample bracket. Follow along on our page this week as fate decides each winner!
Virtual FAN-Tastic Tournament Round 4
Check out Round 2 of Champion Media’s virtual basketball tournament between the top 32 men’s college basketball teams, based on the CBS Sports sample bracket. Follow along on our page this week as fate decides […]
Early start for college hoops
NEW YORK (AP) — College basketball season began Tuesday — the earliest it’s ever started. Muffet McGraw and Geno Auriemma aren’t thrilled about that, either. A sport that used to start official practice around Oct. […]
Busy Wednesday evening on deck for Fighting Scots
LAURINBURG — A busy Wednesday evening awaits some of Scotland High’s winter sports teams. Scotland’s wrestling, basketball and swimming teams will be in action on Monday. The wrestling team will host Terry Sanford and Marlboro […]