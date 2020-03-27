Check out Round 2 of Champion Media’s virtual basketball tournament between the top 32 men’s college basketball teams, based on the CBS Sports sample bracket. Follow along on our page this week as fate decides each winner!
Tester: Spring sports season is here
Constant rain delays and the ever-present sound of metal bats colliding with baseballs and softballs made it official: Spring sports season is here. Scotland High’s athletes are back on the fields, courses, courts and diamonds […]
Sports take a back seat as recovery begins
If you were to ask any coach at Scotland High School when their team will be able to practice or play a game again, they’d probably tell you there’s more important things to worry about […]
Tester: A better outcome this time around
Hurricane season has taken a toll locally on high school sports in recent years. With the announcement of every hurricane comes a flood of schedule changes — Friday night lights turn into Monday night football, […]