LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton announced auditions for its upcoming spring shows. Auditions will take place at 315 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton.

Annual “My Time to Shine” Talent Show Competition

The theater’s 12th Annual Talent Competition is back — bigger, bolder and more competitive than ever. From powerhouse vocalists and electrifying dancers to jaw-dropping instrumentalists, all talent categories are welcome. Auditions will determine who earns a coveted spot on the stage, where performers will compete for more than $2,800 in cash prizes.

Auditions are scheduled for Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

All applications and the registration fee (PayPal, cash or debit) must be submitted by 6 p.m. Feb. 13. Auditions are mandatory to compete.

For applications and more details, visit the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

The talent competition will be held Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Hairspray

Directed by Kendrix Singletary, Hairspray is a high-energy musical set in 1962 Baltimore. It follows Tracy Turnblad, a big-hearted, plus-size teenager with a passion for dancing and a belief in equality. Tracy dreams of appearing on The Corny Collins Show, a popular local TV dance program. When she earns a spot, her talent and infectious spirit make her a star and challenge the show’s rigid beauty standards.

Auditions are Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 21 at 11 a.m., with callbacks/dance auditions on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

All principal-role auditionees should prepare to sing a song by their character. All others should prepare a song of their choice that showcases their vocal range and ability, preferably from a Broadway musical. A laptop will be available for playing YouTube tracks, and participants may also bring a USB drive with their music. Instrumental tracks should not include lead vocals.

Hairspray will be performed June 10–14, 2026.

For inquiries about either show or auditions, contact Stage Manager Jonathan at 910-738-4339, Ext. 2, or by email at [email protected].