LAURINBURG — Several Scotland County agencies will be closed Saturday as officials prepare for the potential impacts of inclement winter weather.

County officials announced that all Scotland County recycling centers will be closed for the day. The Scotland County Memorial Library will also be closed, along with Parks and Recreation community centers throughout the county.

The closures are being made as a precaution due to expected hazardous weather conditions, which could include freezing temperatures and slick roadways.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather forecasts and county communications for updates regarding additional closures or service changes. Updates will be shared through official county channels as information becomes available.