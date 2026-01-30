LAURINBURG —The Highland Hooligans announced Joe Critcher as their new head coach on Jan. 17, 2026, bringing in a leader who emphasizes toughness, fundamentals and winning. Critcher was selected by general manager Billy Norris Jr. as the team looks to build on the success of its inaugural season.

In a recent interview, Critcher reflected on his recent hiring and discussed his plans for the 2026 season.

“I’m excited for this position,” Critcher said. “The main reason I took this job is Billy Norris’ passion for the team, my love of baseball and seeing that Scotland County loves baseball made it even better.”

“This will be new for me; it’s a wood bat league. It’s going to take a different strategy, and these guys are college kids coming from different programs. I’m going to learn from them and hope to keep the history of Scotland baseball moving and give the players something to take back to become better baseball players.”

A former resident, Critcher played collegiate baseball at St. Andrews University from 1981 to 1983 and later coached baseball, where he encountered Scotland baseball teams and learned just how tenacious they were.

“I played at St. Andrews University and went on to coach baseball at Hoke and Fayetteville County, competing against Scotland County for years. Coaching Division II baseball, I learned just how good Scotland County was,” he said.

From June to July 2025, fans filled Legion Park to support the Hooligans during their inaugural season. They quickly became one of the main attractions in Laurinburg. Each night offered something unique, whether it was Police or First Responders Appreciation Night, or giveaways of former MLB player Michael Wright’s merchandise or continuous sponsorships.

Fans gravitate around the players and make them feel at home. With many of them coming from different colleges across the country and this being their first time in Laurinburg, the support is meaningful.

“Having fans pack out Legion Park just makes it fun for the kids. Baseball is all about having fun. I can’t think of a better way for fans to enjoy a summer than coming to Legion Park and cheering on the Highland Hooligans,” Critcher said.

“I really do believe this is a great opportunity for Scotland County, and I want the entire county to take pride in what we have here.”

The Hooligans finished last season 13-16 and reached the first round of the playoffs. Building on the first year’s success, the Hooligans are looking to become one of the elite teams and a shining light in the Coastal Division.

“My one job is to give Scotland County something they can be proud of,” Critcher said.

“Every time you watch us play, we’re playing the game the way it was meant to be played. If we give this game all we got, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”

Heading into 2026, the Highland Hooligans’ goal is simple: stay the course, continue forward and set their sights on a Coastal Division title.

