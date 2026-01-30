GIBSON — A Gibson man is facing multiple drug-related charges following a narcotics investigation and search warrant execution by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Narcotics Investigator Lt. E. Haywood Jr., the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on Jan. 29 at a residence in the 6200 block of X-Way Road after an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Germaine Pearson, was taken into custody on Jan. 28 on outstanding warrants related to the investigation. Pearson was initially charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance — including fentanyl/carfentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine — one count of PWIMSD Schedule VI (marijuana), four counts of conspiracy to sell controlled substances, and one count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators filed additional charges against Pearson, including one count of felony PWIMSD Schedule III, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale or delivery of controlled substances, one count of simple possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pearson was processed and placed in the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also issued a public safety reminder regarding the dangers of fentanyl and related substances. Officials warned that fentanyl and its more potent counterpart, carfentanyl, continue to contribute to overdoses and deaths nationwide. Law enforcement officials cautioned that fentanyl can be mixed with other drugs — sometimes without a user’s knowledge — increasing the risk of overdose.

Authorities encourage anyone struggling with substance addiction to seek help immediately and urged the public to remain vigilant as law enforcement continues efforts to combat the distribution of dangerous narcotics in the community.