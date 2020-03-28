Check out Champion Media’s virtual basketball tournament between the top 8 men’s college basketball teams, based on the CBS Sports sample bracket. Follow along on our page this week as fate decides each winner!
Related Articles
Sports take a back seat as recovery begins
If you were to ask any coach at Scotland High School when their team will be able to practice or play a game again, they’d probably tell you there’s more important things to worry about […]
Scotland wins double-overtime thriller at Purnell Swett
PEMBROKE — A Ladarius McNeill buzzer beater powered the Scotland boys basketball team past Purnell Swett, 76-74, in a double-overtime thriller on Friday night. After a timeout, Scotland had the ball with 6.2 seconds left […]
Tester: A fresh start for the Scots
The Scotland High boys basketball team probably wants to put what happened on Valentine’s Day behind them. And they’ll need to. Quickly. After a 67-62 loss at Richmond in their regular-season finale on Friday night, […]