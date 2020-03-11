Softball: Lady Scots fall to Jack Britt in pitcher’s duel

FAYTTEVILLE — A dominant outing from junior pitcher Carlie Myrtle helped Jack Britt’s softball team defeat Scotland 1-0 in nine innings on Tuesday night.

Myrtle tallied 18 strikeouts and held the Lady Scots (0-1, 0-1 SAC) to just two hits. Scotland’s Isabell Allen had both of those hits.

Scotland pitcher Kinsley Sheppard also had a good night, tossing a two-hitter while dealing seven strikeouts and one walk. The run Jack Britt scored against her was unearned. At the plate, Sheppard drew Scotland’s only walk of the night.

Jack Britt junior Ashton Fields went 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Jack Britt improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.