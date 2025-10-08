LAURINBURG — Law enforcement flooded McDuffie Square Tuesday evening, but it wasn’t to respond to an emergency.

It was to fellowship with the community during the annual National Night Out celebration.

The event featured free pizza, raffle prizes and music as children and their families mingled with Scotland County deputies, police officers, and firefighters. Also on hand were representatives from several local and state agencies, including the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg Police Department, Laurinburg Fire Department, Scotland County District Attorney’s Office, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Scotland County 911 Center, N.C. Department of Adult Corrections, Rainbow 66 Storehouse and Carolina Heart Homecare.

Children were especially drawn to the fire trucks and other emergency vehicles on display, climbing inside and getting a first-hand look at the equipment used to keep residents safe.

“The purpose for us being here is not only to connect with one another but to learn how to collaborate with the units that are out here,” said Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson.

According to its website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities safer and more connected. The event helps strengthen relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while reviving a sense of community spirit.

Organizers throughout the country said the event continues to grow each year, giving residents a chance to meet those who protect and serve them outside of an emergency setting — one conversation, handshake and slice of pizza at a time.

Lt. Jeremy White, who also serves as the coach for the Scotland High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, took a moment to share how being part of a team can make a lasting impact on youth.

“It helps keep them out of trouble, it helps them develop social skills, it helps them learn to take constructive criticism, and it gives them additional goals to work toward in life,” White said. “An achievement on the field is the same as an achievement in the classroom.”