LAURINBURG — Acclaimed artist Max Dowdle is embarking on an ambitious endeavor to paint 100 murals in North Carolina’s 100 counties within the next five years.

That endeavor, “Legacy NC 100 Murals in 100 Counties,” has started in Scotland County, with the City of Laurinburg acting as Dowdle’s inaugural canvas.

“This is a very special project because this is number one of 100,” Dowdle told The Laurinburg Exchange.

The artist learned of the city’s interest in murals from the daughter of Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis. Through the connection, Dowdle was able to pitch his plan before city officials, which was to create a mural that not only showcased his work but also highlighted the legacy of each community by calling attention to notable, undertold and untold stories.

“They loved it and they had a subject matter readily available which was the Laurinburg Institute which for me was great because it really hits all the boxes of what I want to accomplish with legacy,” Dowdle said.

Dowdle’s mural is located in McDuffie Square in the heart of downtown Laurinburg. It depicts Laurinburg Institute figures in black and white like founders Emmanuel and Tinny McDuffie and notable alumni Dizzie Gillespie, Charlies Scott and Sam Jones in the foreground while the background brings into color the institution itself.

“So many fantastic subjects came out of the Laurinburg Institute,” Dowdle said.

Dowdle, originally from Greensboro and now based in Hillsborough, is the director of NC Public Art as well as the primary muralist, according to his website. After studying a variety of media in undergraduate studies at the College of Charleston, he eventually settled on painting as his main focus. Afterward, he attended and taught in the classical vein at Charles H. Cecil Studios in Florence, Italy.

Dowdle’s love for public art blossomed during the pandemic.

“I have been doing murals and public art for about five years now, and fine art for about 20 years … I started in Durham and I’ve been working in the Triangle a lot and it’s just been spiraling out from there and really growing.”

Dowdle last year completed a total of 40 murals.

His inspiration for the Legacy NC 100 Mural in 100 Counties was birthed with his mentor, Larry Wheeler, the director emeritus of the North Carolina Museum of Art.

“I wanted something that was going to be statewide (and) really put my stamp on the entire state,” Dowdle said.

Laurinburg turned out to be an ideal start.

“The infrastructure of Laurinburg is such that it was a great place to start because it’s just the right size town to where things can get done quickly without a lot of red tape … It was the perfect number one,” Dowdle said.

“Laurinburg has just been so supportive as well. It’s been nothing but a positive experience,” the artist continued.

Each mural will include a QR code that will link back to the NC Public Art website which will include an interactive map showing the location of each mural as well as provide information and facts about how it was completed and the subject matter. To follow Max Dowdle’s progress and learn more about the mural project, visit ncpublicart.com.

To reach Dowdle, contact Michelle Padilla of Big Tomato Marketing by email [email protected] or by phone by calling 704-430-6827.

Dowdle’s next stops are Warren and Brunswick counties.