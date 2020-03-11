Lowry’s hat trick propels Purnell Swett past Scotland

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland defender Jenna Hammonds (6) tries to hold of Anna Lowry of Purnell Swett on Tuesday night. The Lady Scots held Purnell Swett scoreless in the second half after yielding four goals in the first half. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland defender Jenna Hammonds (6) tries to hold of Anna Lowry of Purnell Swett on Tuesday night. The Lady Scots held Purnell Swett scoreless in the second half after yielding four goals in the first half.

PEMBROKE — Abi Lowry’s first-half hat trick propelled the Purnell Swett girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday night.

Lowry scored her first goal off an assist from Layla Locklear just over 10 minutes into the match. Four minutes later, Scotland’s Gabriela Rosado tied the score at 1-1. It was Scotland’s first goal of the season.

Lowry scored two more times before halftime. Purnell Swett’s Bailey Bryant also found the back of the net to help give the Lady Rams a 4-1 halftime lead.

“We were finishing and getting good crosses to attack the goal and get shots off,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “But that really didn’t happen in the second half like it did in the first half. We won, but we could’ve did better.”

Lowry, Locklear and Sydney Brooks each tallied an assist.

Purnell Swett (2-1, 1-1 SAC) kept the ball in its attacking third for most of the first half, and that helped them generate some opportunities for Lowry and the rest of the offense to attack.

“Abi is Abi,” Strickland said. “She works hard. She tries to get her teammates involved. When she has a chance to finish, she’s going to do it. That’s her mentality.”

Strickland said Lowry told him at halftime that she was trying to create more opportunities for her teammates. But the Lady Rams struggled to make the most of their chances.

“That’s one thing we just talked to them about,” Strickland said. “We have to have other finishers besides just one.”

The Lady Scots (0-3, 0-2 SAC) showed some improvements after starting their season with a pair of lopsided losses.

“Moving forward I definitely see us improving,” Scotland coach Blake Dickerson said. “We’ve got to work on our speed, for sure, and our organization and our midfield. Other than that, I see us improving as we go.”

Prior to the varsity game, Scotland’s junior varsity team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-1 win over Purnell Swett.

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

