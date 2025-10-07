LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Monday OK’d the hiring of Amanda Holland as the county’s new Health and Human Services director.

A Scotland County native, Holland brings a strong background in social work, management, and leadership to the position, along with a deep commitment to serving her home community. She will officially begin her new role on Oct. 30.

Commissioners in August approved the creation of the consolidated Health and Human Services director position as part of the merger of the county’s Health Department with the Department of Social Services. The position carries a salary of $102,896, with total compensation including benefits totaling a cost of $142,556 for the county. The full consolidation is expected to be finalized by November.

Holland is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she also earned a Master of Social Work degree. Her extensive professional experience includes serving as a Social Work Supervisor at Scotland County Department of Social Services, Regional Consultant for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Regional Abuse and Medical Specialist at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Social Work Field Director at UNC Pembroke.

She has also remained active in community service, serving on several boards including the DSS Board of Directors, CFPT/CCPT Board, JCPC Board, and TAB Board.

“I am honored to step into the role of Consolidated Health and Human Services Director and to serve the citizens of Scotland County with dedication, transparency, and compassion,” Holland said. “I look forward to strengthening collaboration across programs, integrating services to best meet the needs of our citizens, and fostering a culture of accountability and innovation within the department.

“In partnership with our talented staff, community partners, and county leaders, I am committed to building a more responsive and equitable health and human services department — one that improves the quality of life for every resident by promoting health, supporting families, and ensuring access to essential services.

“I look forward to listening, learning, and working in partnership with our community to advance our shared mission of health, safety, and well-being for Scotland County citizens.”

Board of Commissioners Chair Tim Ivey said the county looks forward to Holland’s leadership and expertise.

“We are excited about Amanda’s new role in Scotland County and look forward to her leadership and knowledge in this new role,” Ivey said.