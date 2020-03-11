Baseball: Scots roll past Jack Britt

March 11, 2020
By: Brandon Tester - Sports Editor

FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland High baseball team improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 16-3 win at Jack Britt (2-2) on Tuesday.

The Fighting Scots will host Jack Britt at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at McCoy Field.

Brandon Tester

Sports Editor

