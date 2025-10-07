LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football team returned to the winning side by defeating the Gray’s Creek Bears on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Led by senior Tyjurian White, who rushed for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns, the Scots achieved their second road victory of the year, improving their record to 4-2.

Senior Deondre Braddy rushed for 52 yards and scored a touchdown, while freshman Michael McLean also contributed a rushing touchdown. Additionally, junior Nasiah McFadden caught a touchdown pass.

Scotland will host Terry Sandford on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.