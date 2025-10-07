The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has announced that its graduate school will now bear the name of one of the institution’s most transformative leaders — Howard Dean.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has announced that its graduate school will now bear the name of one of the institution’s most transformative leaders — Howard Dean.

The official naming recognizes Dean’s decades of extraordinary service, vision and leadership that laid the foundation for graduate education at UNCP and continues to shape the university’s academic profile.

The newly named William Howard Dean Graduate School pays tribute to his extraordinary service and enduring contributions to UNCP while celebrating the graduate school’s remarkable growth and transformation.

“I was elated — tickled pink,” Dean said after learning of the honor. “I spent my life working at UNC Pembroke, doing everything I could to help the university grow. To see my hard work come to fruition and know this legacy will carry on makes me proud and deeply appreciative.”

Dean joined the faculty in 1960, teaching science and physical education. His 32-year career spanned multiple roles — professor, athletic director, head basketball coach, director of student teaching, vice chancellor for academic affairs and, most notably, the university’s first director of graduate studies. In that role, he worked with the UNC Board of Governors to establish graduate programs at UNCP, creating new opportunities for teachers and professionals across the region.

“We were graduating about 300 teachers a year, but they had few opportunities for advanced degrees without leaving the area,” Dean said. “With support, we built programs that met those needs right here.”

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said Dean’s leadership came at a transformative time.

“At a time when UNC Pembroke was defining its future, Dr. Dean’s vision for graduate education opened new doors,” Cummings said. “His work didn’t just elevate this institution but transformed it. He built programs that empowered teachers, professionals and leaders to advance their careers without leaving their communities, reshaping not only our university but the lives of thousands.”

Former colleagues describe Dean as the visionary force behind graduate education at UNCP. Dan Kenney, former chief of staff and longtime athletic director, emphasized that Dean’s perseverance and academic leadership were indispensable. Partnering with then-provost Charles Jenkins in the late 1970s, Dean worked countless evenings and weekends drafting the first graduate program proposals submitted to the UNC System.

“There would be no graduate school at UNC Pembroke without Dr. Dean’s vision, perseverance and academic leadership,” Kenney said, calling the naming “a fitting tribute to a man whose work fundamentally elevated the university’s academic stature.”

Provost Emeritus Zoe Locklear, PhD, reflected on Dean’s impact, describing him as both mentor and role model. “He was more than an administrator or professor; he was a mentor who believed in his students and colleagues, often long before we believed in ourselves,” Locklear said. His guidance, she added, gave her the confidence to pursue opportunities that shaped her career and inspired her to extend the same mentorship to others.

Dr. Barry O’Brien, dean emeritus of the Thomas College of Business and Economics, recalled Dean as “Mr. UNCP.” As a student and later colleague, O’Brien admired Dean’s quiet yet powerful leadership. “We have over 2,000 graduate students, but had it not been for his vision and persistence, the graduate school may have never happened,” O’Brien said. “His leadership was always understated. He had a way to get you to love UNC Pembroke, and to work hard to make it the best university it could be.”

Since Dean’s pioneering efforts, graduate studies at UNCP have grown exponentially in scope and impact. What began as a modest offering of master’s degrees for teachers has evolved into a diverse portfolio of more than 50 graduate programs, serving more than 2,400 students across the region, state and nation.

“This recognition comes at a historic moment for UNC Pembroke,” Cummings said. “Our graduate school is celebrating record enrollment, launching programs that will transform healthcare and education in this region, and preparing to graduate our first-ever doctoral students. Naming the school for Dr. Dean could not come at a more fitting time to honor his vision and the foundation he laid, which continues to shape opportunities for generations to come.”

Today, the W.H. Dean Graduate School represents one-third of the university’s enrollment and has experienced steady, sustained growth over the past nine years, increasing enrollment by 222%. The school offers advanced degrees in education, occupational therapy, public administration, nursing, business, social work and counseling.

True to its founding, the school has remained dedicated to meeting the region’s most critical workforce needs, a mission that continues to drive its growth. In the past two years alone, multiple programs have launched: occupational therapy is entering its second year, the Master of Healthcare Administration welcomed its first cohort this fall, and in December, the university will celebrate the inaugural graduating class of Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) students — UNCP’s first doctoral degrees. Looking ahead, in 2027, the school will welcome students to the Doctor of Optometry program, marking another historic step in expanding access to high-demand fields.

“This transformation reflects not only institutional growth but also a deepening commitment to graduate education as a driver of opportunity and innovation,” said Dr. Irene Aiken, dean of the W.H. Dean Graduate School. “Our programs have become engines of professional development, helping educators, leaders and practitioners advance their careers and enhance their communities.

“UNCP’s graduate programs don’t just educate — we uplift,” Aiken said. “Our graduates go on to lead in schools, government agencies, healthcare and nonprofit organizations, often returning to serve the very communities from which they came. That legacy of impact began with Dr. Dean and continues to guide our mission today.”