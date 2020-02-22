Antioch, Columbus Christian girls to play for title

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange The Antioch Christian girls basketball team defeated Scotland Christian 54-33 in the CCAA semifinals on Friday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange The Antioch Christian girls basketball team defeated Scotland Christian 54-33 in the CCAA semifinals on Friday.

LAURINBURG — The top-seeded Antioch Christian Academy girls basketball team defeated No. 5 Scotland Christian Academy 54-33 in the semifinals of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association tournament on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Saints struggled to get going as Antioch took a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Gators never relinquished that lead, although Scotland Christian tried to put together a comeback in the second half. A Lily Cartrette basket cut Antioch’s lead to 34-27 at the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Gators outscored Scotland Christian 20-6 in the fourth period.

Cartrette led the Lady Saints with 18 points. McKinley Taylor added eight points and 10 rebounds. Lindsey Newton and Alexus Blackwell had seven rebounds and six rebounds, respectively.

Scotland Christian had advanced to the semifinals by defeating Mintz Christian 46-43 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Columbus Christian tops Temple Christian

The second-seeded Columbus Christian Academy girls basketball team defeated No. 3 Temple Christian School 47-39 in the CCAA semifinals on Friday.

Ellie McPherson led Columbus Christian with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Bailey Padgett added 12 points for the Pacers.

Jena Richmond paced Temple Christian’s offense with 15 points. Anna Richmond chipped in with eight points.

Up next

Antioch Christian will face Columbus Christian in the CCAA girls championship game at Scotland Christian at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Temple Christian and Scotland Christian will face off in the girls consolation game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

