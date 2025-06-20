PEMBROKE — Robert (Bob) Schneider, a retired professor from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been named a 2024 Top Scholar by ScholarGPS, a data analytics platform that analyzes global research output and ranks scholars based on productivity, impact and collaboration in specific fields.

The recognition places him among the top 0.5% of scholars worldwide in emergency management. Being named a Top Scholar is considered prestigious within academic and research communities.

ScholarGPS ranks over 30 million scholars from more than 55,000 institutions based on research productivity, impact and scholarly contributions. Schneider received the ‘Top Scholar Lifetime’ distinction for his extensive publication record and the significant impact of his work. According to ScholarGPS, his achievements reflect “a strong publication record, the impact of his work and the notable quality of his contributions.”

Schneider retired in 2020 after dedicating 38 years to UNCP as a professor in the Department of Political Science and Administration. Dr. Schneider has published four books and written research articles frequently cited in academic literature and governmental planning documents.

ScholarGPS is a California-based company that applies artificial intelligence, data mining, machine learning and other data science techniques to its database of over 200 million publications and 3 billion citations to rank over 30 million scholars and 120,000 institutions worldwide. For more information, visit scholargps.com.