‘The best feeling in my life’: Scotland Christian boys are back-to-back champs

LAURINBURG — Rodney Locklear didn’t get off to an ideal start during the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association boys basketball tournament championship game on Saturday.

The Scotland Christian Academy junior couldn’t get many shots to fall. His usually potent three-point shot wasn’t working, and he didn’t have much luck driving to the basket.

But Locklear didn’t let any of that get into his head. His resilience paid off — after catching fire in the second half, Locklear finished with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Saints claimed their second straight CCAA championship with an 81-52 win over Liberty Christian Academy.

“I always have confidence in my game,” Locklear said. “I never let missed shots or fouls take me out of my game. That’s how I used to play, and it was never good for me.

“Coach (Roger Duffel) always tells me, ‘Shooters shoot.’ So I always play with confidence, no matter what goes on out there.”

Locklear was the Saints’ second-leading scorer behind junior guard Brodie Clark, who finished with 30 points, eight assists and five steals. Lacota Locklear registered a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Scotland Christian, the tournament’s top-seeded team, held a 23-12 lead over No. 3 Liberty Christian at the end of the first quarter.

Led by Luke Edwards and Calvin Donovan, the Knights of Liberty Christian found more of a rhythm on offense in the second period. But Scotland Christian still led 43-30 at halftime, and the Saints secured the victory by outscoring Liberty Christian 38-22 in the second half.

The Saints’ reserves entered the game late in the fourth quarter. Scotland Christian senior Bobby Balyan, a first-year member of the basketball team, kicked off the Saints’ celebrations by scoring his first basket of the season in the game’s final seconds.

“It was great for him — it’s his first year playing and he gets to score,” Clark said about Balyan’s basket. “It was just great.”

“To have Bobby make that last shot, it just felt like it was meant to happen,” Rodney Locklear said.

The Saints took home the conference title for the second year in a row. The emotions Scotland Christian’s players felt after reaching that benchmark were “indescribable,” Clark said.

“It’s nice to know that we put together such a good season, and we put together a good game.” Clark said. “Especially because at the beginning of the year we only beat (Liberty Christian) by five. To come out today and dominate the game like that, with solid defense and rebounding, it’s just a great feeling. We’re looking forward to next year.”

The Saints also wrapped up their second straight season of being undefeated in conference play. They had home-court advantage throughout the tournament, and their fans made a difference.

“To have the crowd hype like that, and to have my brothers with me, it was the best feeling in my life,” Rodney Locklear said.

Balyan and Josh Williams were the seniors who played their last games with the Saints. Williams, Clark and Rodney Locklear earned all-conference awards.

Scotland Christian girls finish in third place

The fifth-seeded Scotland Christian Academy girls basketball team defeated No. 3 Temple Christian School 50-28 on Saturday in the third-place game of the CCAA tournament.

Lily Cartrette led the Lady Saints with 12 points and six assists. McKinley Taylor and Reagon Cheek logged eight points apiece. Newton added 13 rebounds. Alexus Blackwell tallied seven rebounds.

Cartrette and Newton earned all-conference honors.

SCA boys claim CCAA crown

Brandon Tester Sports Editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

