LAURINBURG — Hoke and Scotland Counties have both been selected to receive additional broadband service through a Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) Award.

The purpose of the CAB program is to “deploy broadband service to currently unserved and underserved households and businesses,” according to the NC Division of Broadband and Digital Opportunity. At this time, Brightspeed has been contracted to provide broadband to 407 unserved locations in Hoke County, and Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation has been contracted to serve 96 locations in Scotland County.

Governor Josh Stein announced the Hoke and Scotland awards, along with others across the state.

“I look forward to continuing to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the state so that people can communicate with family and friends, grow their business, or access telehealth services or educational opportunities,” Stein said.

Rep. Garland Pierce, a longtime advocate of increasing rural broadband access, applauded the announcement.

“I have been more than happy to serve as a facilitator between the State and local internet providers, and am grateful for the work in the Governor’s office and by local stakeholders,” Pierce said. “I have fought and will continue fighting for the internet access that rural residents deserve in our rapidly changing world.”