Close, but no real snow

LAURINBURG — Many Scotland County residents were hoping to wake up to a thin blanket of snow covering the ground Friday morning — but they were disappointed.

While snow flurries were seen Thursday night, by Friday morning there wasn’t even dusting to give Scotland County its snow day.

“Areas like Rockingham, Laurinburg and Lumberton all saw mainly flurries with a little dusting that melted by morning,” said meteorologist Jonathan Blaes with the National Weather Service out of Raleigh. “But areas above like Fayetteville, Southern Pines and Wadesboro saw about a half-inch.”

The area also saw about 1 to 1.2 inches of rain, including melted snow and flurries, since Wednesday according to Blaes.

Despite the hopes for snow, the weather will be back up in the mid-to-high 60s next week bringing spring showers back to the area. That kind of weather isn’t helping plants this year.

According to Shannon Newton, agriculture and horticulture area agent with the Scotland County Cooperative Extension, the biggest problem currently is that some plants have already begun to bloom.

“We have fruit and ornamental trees beginning to bloom and this could kill them, which would impact our apple and other fruit production,” Newton said. “It’s a huge impact on the ones that are already blooming, but if they haven’t begun to bloom yet they’ll be fine.”

Another issue for plants is the “chill hours” needed during the winter for dormancy. Due to plants evolution to winter over the past millions of years to survive, plants need 800 to 1,000 hours of under 40 degrees. While the area is close to those hours when it reaches 40 or under one day and the next it does not the days cancel each other.

“Another thing people don’t think about is the honeybees,” Newton said. “When it’s warm like this they are more active and then the beekeepers have to feed them to keep them from starving to death.”

There is also the concern with if the ground will be ready to begin planting soon, as the weather lately has caused lots of standing water in the area.

“In general the cold weather isn’t affecting much on the agriculture side, but we are having very wet conditions,” said Randy Wood, Scotland County Cooperative Extension director. “While the water isn’t as high as last year from the hurricane, it’s getting pretty close so we’re hoping it will dry out.”

Wood also expressed worry over the possibility that when the weather has one extreme it usually tries to right itself, which could lead to a drought in the spring and summer hurting the crops.

The expected weather for the weekend into Monday will see the temperatures rise to the high-50s with lows of 27 on Saturday, 37 on Sunday and 50 on Monday — Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 68.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].

White stuff fell inareas, didn’t stick