Antioch Christian girls win first conference title

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Antioch Christian guard Jessa Oxendine runs the ball up the court on a fast break during the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association championship game on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Antioch Christian guard Jessa Oxendine runs the ball up the court on a fast break during the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association championship game on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — For the first time ever, the Antioch Christian Academy Lady Gators are the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association girls basketball conference champions.

The team had been waiting a while to cross that milestone off their to-do list .The Lady Gators did so by defeating Columbus Christian Academy 37-24 in the conference tournament finals at Scotland Christian Academy on Saturday.

“We set goals at the first of the year, and this was one of the goals we wanted to accomplish,” Antioch coach Dennis Kinlaw said. “We did, and that’s what I told them — If you set goals and work to it, hopefully things are were you want them to be. They were today.”

The Lady Gators won the championship game in convincing fashion. But anyone who left after the first half probably would be surprised by the final score; Antioch led 6-4 at halftime after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams finally started generating some offense in the third quarter. The scored a combined 24 points in the third period, 14 more than they had in the entire first half.

Antioch scored most of those points, and the took a 21-13 lead into the fourth quarter. It was just a matter of getting settled in.

“I told them at halftime, we’ve got to go out and play like we’re capable of, play our game,” Kinlaw said. “We got away from that in the first half a little bit. They came back out in the second half and played a lot better.”

Madison Larrimore paced the Lady Gators with 17 points in the championship game. Seventh-grader Jessa Oxendine added 15 points, and Briannon Brewington tallied seven points. Those were the only Lady Gators who scored in that game.

Larrimore, Briannon Brewington and Shakori Brewington earned all-conference honors.

The Lady Gators’ backcourt stepped up on Saturday.

“Can’t ask for no better than what they did today,” Kinlaw said. “They played good defense, they ran the ball and they had some good steals. That made a difference in the ballgame.”

The Lady Gators took home two trophies Saturday — one for their regular-season conference championship, and another for their tournament title.

“These girls put a lot of hard work into it this year, and you could see it through the way we played,” Kinlaw said. “It’s great. I’m glad for them.”

Antioch Christian boys take third place

In the CCAA boys basketball third-place game on Saturday, Antioch defeated Christ the Cornerstone Academy 62-57.

Jalen Gilmore led Antioch with 32 points, and Tyler Armstrong added 20 points for the Gators.

Christ the Cornerstone’s Creighton Smith tallied a team-high 14 points. Demarcus Locklear wasn’t far behind him with 12 points. Isaiah Benjamin added 11 points for the Defenders.

Jacob Hamlett represented Christ the Cornerstone on the all-conference team.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Antioch Christian guard Jessa Oxendine runs the ball up the court on a fast break during the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association championship game on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_IMG_8177-1.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Antioch Christian guard Jessa Oxendine runs the ball up the court on a fast break during the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association championship game on Saturday.

Coach Dennis Kinlaw: ‘I’m glad for them’