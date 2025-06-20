LAURINBURG — Through the rain, weather delays and after clawing back from a 6-0 deficit; the Highland Hooligans proved nothing could stand in their way as they stormed past the Sandhills Bogeys 11-8, sealing the win without needing all nine innings.

Heavy weather conditions led officials to call the game after delaying it for 30 minutes at the top of the fifth inning and resuming play. But due to severe lightning, the officials called off the game at the top of the seventh inning, giving the Hooligans the victory.

For the Hooligans, this win did wonders for their confidence. Entering this game versus the Bogeys, they were reeling from a three-game skid. The team could have easily given up after going down 6-0. However, with a fan base that didn’t allow their team to put their heads down and players rallying behind each other, the Hooligans entered the win column for the first time since June 11.

“The biggest thing is how we responded,” head coach J.R. Polak said. “Tuesday’s game, we did not show up. That was probably our worst game of the season. In the first inning, we were instantly down six to nothing. To battle back and win this game is the biggest thing. This win is going to be great for our season to get us going.”

This week’s games all have a theme to them. The focus for Tuesday’s game was learning how to finish games, while Thursday’s game was about being resilient. After falling behind 6-0 in the first inning, the Hooligans demonstrated genuine Laurinburg pride by limiting the Sandhills Bogeys to just two more runs while pouring on 11 of their own.

“It was a totally different approach at the plate. The first inning couldn’t have been any worse for us. But guys didn’t give up, Blane Wagner really stepped up huge for us and shut them [Sandhills Bogeys] down, and Parker Ferraro entered and put up multiple zeros,” Polak said.

“Everything was a grind for their pitcher,” Polak stated. “Our offensive approach and battling through adversity – when we stick to our style of play, our guys are talented enough that if they’re hitting, we are going to win a lot of ball games.”

In only their first year of existence, the Hooligans have given Laurinburg, NC, a sense of pride and joy, something they can call their own. This was seen on full display as fans sat through heavy weather conditions to cheer on the Highland Hooligans.

Now with a 3-5 record, the Hooligans will travel for the next three games, with all of Laurinburg rooting for them. Though the atmosphere will be different on the road, Coach Polak wants his team to keep focused and not allow this victory to overshadow their season as they go on a long road trip.

“It’s baseball; who knows what’s going to happen. Sure, we won, but it doesn’t matter; we still have to show up for the next outing. We’ll celebrate this win, but then our focus shifts to the next game.”

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com and twitter @T_PettySports.