LAURINBURG — Come June 28, the Scotland High School Gymnasium will be the location for the Sharing Borders Sharing Jobs multi-state career expo, facilitated by the NC Department of Commerce.

The expo is to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer jobs from employers both in North and South Carolina.

“All residents in Scotland, Hoke, and surrounding areas who are looking for a new job or career are encouraged to come out,” Rep. Pierce said. “Several constituents have requested career support, so I have been working with the Department of Commerce for the last two months organizing this very important event.”

More than 20 businesses have confirmed their presence at the event.

Scotland High School is located at 1000 West Church St. in Laurinburg.