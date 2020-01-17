Claire Carter advances to state bowling tournament

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High bowler Claire Carter punched her ticket to the state tournament by finishing the season among the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s top eight competitors. Carter secured her spot by bowling a 500 in a three-game series at a meet on Wednesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High bowler Claire Carter punched her ticket to the state tournament by finishing the season among the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s top eight competitors. Carter secured her spot by bowling a 500 in a three-game series at a meet on Wednesday.

