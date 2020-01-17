Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tartan Road reported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had broken the glass window to the front door to gain entry. The victim found that his items had been rummaged through but nothing was taken. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons caused $200 to a door frame in an attempt to break-in but no entry was made.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that while at Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 14 on West Boulevard a white male wearing brown or light blue shirt and blue jeans pointed a gun at her and took a wallet with ID cards, credit cards and $87.

LAURINBURG — Two separate residents of Hasty Road were robbed by a group of unknown males who were masked and had a gun. The group first attempted to rob a male but then ended up entering a females apartment stealing a $500 iPhone and keys to a 2008 Mercedes then fled. The male who they had attempted to rob proceeded to get him his call and follow them until both vehicles crashed at the intersection of McQueen Road where the masked individuals fled on foot.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Charlotte Street on Thursday night where a woman was reportedly shot in the neck. The victim was transferred to an out-of-county medical facility and is currently in stable but critical condition. The police have not yet ruled out that it was accidental.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Montrell McRae, 28, of Gibson was arrested on Thursday for cyberstalking, communicating threats, injury to personal property and assault inflicting serious injury. He was given a $3,000 bond.

