LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots football team will be without another key member of their secondary.

Safety Marlin Moore has committed to the University of North Carolina in Pembroke. Moore did not finish out his senior season due to a season-ending injury, but was still invited to the Shrine Bowl.

Moore wrapped up his high school career with 117 total tackles, three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

He announced his commitment on the social media platform Instagram.

“I am extremely honored and blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke! First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love at a high level and for blessing me with all the relationships I have made through the game of football. I would also like to thank my mom for being my best support system and friend through my life and giving countless hours and days of her time so I could make it to this point. I’d also like to thank all my coaches, friends, teammates, teachers and community who helped me up to this point. I would like to thank the UNCP staff for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level.”