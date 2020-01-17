Todd tabbed new CEO for Service Thread

LAURINBURG — After 24-years with Service Thread, Jay Todd has been chosen to take over as chief executive officer.

Todd began working for Service Thread in 1996 when the company only had 32-employees and one location, which has now grown to 130 employees with two operating locations in Scotland County.

“When I started, this company was so different,” Todd said. “We had no idea 24-years-ago it would be like this, but it’s been a lot of hard work from everyone.”

Todd said he’s looking forward to leading the team into the future.

“We do work as a team but someone has to lead it,” Todd said. “Everything that happens at Service Thread is the result of teamwork … I’m honored to have been given this opportunity.”

On Service Thread’s website, Sam Butler III stated that, “Jay is a proven senior executive and a strong strategic thinker. He has done an outstanding job over the past several years developing a strong management team, leading strategic information technology advancements, and transforming our company into an innovative leader in the technical textile industry.”

Outside of Service Thread, Todd is known for his involvement in the community through various different organizations like the Lumber River Workforce Development Board, Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, city of Laurinburg’s Downtown Advisory Committee and more.

“I take a lot of pride in community involvement and I think it’s extremely important to be involved in the community you live and work in,” Todd said. “As I’m taking on the new role I still plan on being involved though it might be a little less now but I’m encouraging others to get involved and give back.”

Todd added he is excited to see what the future has in store for the business.

“I’m really excited to have this opportunity,” Todd said. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m humbled by it.”

Has been rising through company ranks since 1996