Fighting Scots back in action

LAURINBURG — The holidays are now behind us, which means the Scotland High sports teams are set to return to full-time competition this week.

Basketball teams host Hoke

The Fighting Scots basketball teams will host Hoke in a Sandhills Athletic Conference varsity doubleheader on Friday night. The girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30.

Scotland’s varsity boys basketball team recently claimed third place at the fifth annual Adidas Christmas Tournament at West Bladen High. The Scots were led by senior guard Garrett McRae, who averaged a tournament-high 26 points in three games. McRae earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Hoke’s boys basketball team currently has a record of 5-6. The Bucks have dropped both of their two conference games — 72-55 at Lumberton, and 48-47 against Seventy-First. The Bucks are 0-4 in road games.

Scotland’s girls basketball team finished in sixth place out of eight teams in the Gene Arrington bracket of the Cumberland County Holiday Classic. The Lady Scots lost to bracket host South View in the first round, but they responded with a 41-37 win over Douglas Byrd in the second round. In the fifth-place game, Scotland fell to Seventy-First.

The Hoke girls team is 4-7 on the season. Like Hoke’s boys, the Lady Bucks came up empty in their first two conference games against Lumberton and Seventy-First. The Lady Bucks are 2-3 in their past five games.

Wrestling team hosts Joel McCanna Invitational

The Scotland High wrestling team is set to host the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday. The meet is slated to begin at 7 a.m.

In addition to the Scots, the invitational field consists of Fairmont, Laney, Marlboro County, Montgomery Central, North Moore, Pinecrest, Richmond and Westover.

Several Scotland wrestlers have had impressive starts to the season. That list of wrestlers includes Devaun Hailey (12-6 record, 220 pounds), Brendon Smith (13-5, 170), Mark Aiken (14-9, 145) and Dalton Locklear (13-9, 106).

Events on Friday and Saturday

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

