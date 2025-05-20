LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested and is facing a series of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, following a vehicle chase.

In addition to the attempted first-degree murder charge, Raheem Jaquan Harrington, 26, of Oak Grove School Road in Laurinburg, was arrested by Scotland County Sheriff Office deputies and charged with flee to elude arrest, neglect child abuse, resisting a public officer, assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, communicating threats, assault by pointing a gun and unauthorized use of a mother vehicle.

Harrington was also served with a Governor’s Warrant out of South Carolina for attempted murder.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Oak Grove School Road in Laurinburg on Feb. 9. Upon arrival, deputies located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim said the suspect got in an argument with him and shot him. Officers say the suspect was identified as Harrington and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Harrington was “on the run since the shooting,” according to detectives.

On May 15, detectives spotted the vehicle Harrington drives and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to the SCSO. Harrington led detectives on a “short” vehicle chase, then a short foot chase before he was aprehended.

Harrington was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.