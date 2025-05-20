LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots softball team is set to kick off a three-game Regionals series against the South Johnston Trojans on Tuesday night at Scotland High School with the winner earning a trip to the 3A state championship series next Friday and Saturday (May 30 and 31). With Scotland earning the No. 2 seed in the 3A east region and South Johnston getting the No. 5 seed, the Scots will host two of the three games in the series should a third contest be necessary.

Head Coach Adam Romaine confirmed the series schedule for the week in a text to The Laurinburg Exchange. The three games are set for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday as follows:

-Game 1: South Johnston @ Scotland, 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20

-Game 2: Scotland @ South Johnston, 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 22

-Game 3 if necessary: South Johnston @ Scotland, 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 24

Both the Scots and Trojans enter the series red hot, with Scotland boasting a 27-1 overall record on the season and having won 26 straight games while South Johnston hasn’t lost since their first game of the season and are 23-1 entering Tuesday’s Game 1. Scotland has taken out No. 31 West Brunswick, No. 18 Western Alamance, No. 7 Cape Fear and No. 6 South Central in the first four rounds of the postseason while the Trojans have beaten No. 28 East Wake, No. 12 West Carteret, No. 4 Richlands and No. 1 Southern Nash on their way to the Final Four.

The Regional Championship on the west side of the 3A bracket will feature the No. 2 Rockingham County Cougars and the No. 5 Crest Chargers. Games 1 and 2 of that series are similarly set for Tuesday and Thursday night. The full 3A bracket can be accessed on MaxPreps through the schedule on Scotland’s team page.